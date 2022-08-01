Parts of Beirut’s grain silos collapsed on Sunday, just days before the second anniversary of a catastrophic explosion at the Lebanese capital’s port. Photo: LBCI
Part of Beirut silo collapses, reviving trauma ahead of blast anniversary
- One of the grain silos affected by a blaze at the Beirut port collapsed on Sunday
- It triggered memories of a massive blast that rocked the port in August 2020
