Saudi Arabia raised oil prices for buyers in Asia to record levels, a sign the world’s largest exporter sees the region’s market remaining tight. Despite indications that slowing economies are starting to hit global demand for crude oil, state producer Saudi Aramco increased its Arab Light grade for next month’s shipments to Asian refineries to US$9.80 a barrel above the Middle Eastern benchmark. That’s 50 cents more than in August. However, traders and refiners had expected a bigger jump of US$1.50, according to a Bloomberg survey in late July. That was before data emerged this week showing that Americans are driving less than they did in the summer of 2020, when coronavirus travel curbs all but halted movement. Yet many major oil producers are facing supply problems, leaving the market tight. Analysts at Goldman Sachs said this week that demand exceeds output by around two million barrels a day. Consumption in many Asian countries is continuing to recover from pandemic lockdowns. ‘I felt cheated’: China fliers balk at tenfold surge in fuel surcharge “Look at demand outside the US – India is scorching,” Bob McNally, president of Rapidan Energy Advisers, said to Bloomberg Television on Thursday. “China we think is growing strongly.” Aramco also increased prices for all US grades, in what was the company’s first change for American customers since May. For Europe, the company lowered light crude varieties and raised medium and heavy types. The decision came a day after OPEC+ – led by Saudi Arabia and Russia – responded to months of diplomatic efforts from the US for more oil with one of the smallest production increases in its history. Oil still fell on Wednesday, with Brent dropping almost 4 per cent to below US$100 a barrel, following the US data and as production in Libya recovered. It fell further to around US$95 on Thursday. PetroChina’s first-half profit rises over 50 per cent on higher oil prices Crude surged to around US$130 a barrel in the wake of Russia’s attack on Ukraine. It’s since dropped amid growing concern about the possibility of recessions in the US and Europe. Saudi Arabia sells most of its oil to Asia: China, India, South Korea and Japan are the biggest buyers. The Saudi company mostly increased prices for heavier Asian grades more than those for lighter ones. Heavier varieties tend to be made into fuels such as diesel, while lighter oil yields more petrol. The margins that Asian refiners get from turning crude into petrol have slumped almost 78 per cent from record levels in late June. Those for diesel have fallen by around half as much, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.