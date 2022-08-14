Israeli police on Sunday said they had arrested a suspect in a shooting attack on a bus in Jerusalem’s Old City that wounded eight people, two critically and including a pregnant woman. “The terrorist is in our hands,” police spokesman Kan Eli Levy told public radio hours after the attack that took place not far from the Western Wall, the holiest prayer site for Jews. The gunman started spraying bullets at the public transport bus and people outside the vehicle in the predawn attack at the Tomb of David bus stop, bus driver Daniel Kanievsky recounted. “I was coming from the Western Wall. The bus was full of passengers,” he later told reporters in front of his bullet-riddled vehicle. “I stopped at the station of the Tomb of David. At this moment, the shooting started. Two people outside I see falling, two inside were bleeding. Everybody panicked.” Two victims were in serious condition, including a pregnant woman with abdominal injuries and a man with gunshot wounds to the head and neck, according to Israeli hospitals treating them. Israel’s emergency medical services, the Magen David Adom (MDA), called the incident a “terror attack in the Old City”. “We were on the scene very quickly,” its doctors said in a statement. “On Ma’ale Hashalom Street we saw a passenger bus … in the middle of the road. Bystanders called us to treat two men around 30 years old who were on the bus with gunshot wounds.” MDA spokesperson Zaki Heller initially said six men and one woman were wounded, with all seven “fully conscious”, before police raised the wounded toll to eight. One of the wounded was a pregnant woman, whose baby was delivered after the attack, a Shaarei Tsedek Hospital spokesman said. “She remains intubated and in serious condition,” he said. “The infant was delivered and is in serious but stable condition.” Israeli police earlier said forces were dispatched to the scene to investigate. Israeli security forces also pushed into the nearby Palestinian neighbourhood of Silwan pursuing the suspected attacker. The assailant fled the scene in Jerusalem’s Old City, which houses sites holy to Jews, Muslims and Christians and is among areas where Palestinians seek statehood. Israel deems all of Jerusalem its capital – a status not recognised internationally. “Jerusalem is our capital city and a tourist centre for all religious,” Prime Minister Yair Lapid said in a statement, adding that Israeli security forces would “restore calm”. The attack in Jerusalem followed a tense week between Israel and Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank. Last weekend, Israeli aircraft unleashed an offensive in the Gaza Strip targeting the militant group Islamic Jihad and setting off three days of fierce cross-border fighting. Islamic Jihad fired hundreds of rockets during the flare-up to avenge the air strikes, which killed two of its commanders and other militants. Israel said the attack was meant to thwart threats from the group to respond to the arrest of one of its officials in the occupied West Bank. Forty-nine Palestinians, including 17 children and 14 militants, were killed, and several hundred were injured in the fighting, which ended with an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire. No Israeli was killed or seriously injured. The Islamic militant group Hamas, which controls Gaza, stayed on the sidelines. A day after the ceasefire halted the worst round of Gaza fighting in more than a year, Israeli troops killed three Palestinian militants and wounded dozens in a shoot-out that erupted during an arrest raid in the West Bank city of Nablus.