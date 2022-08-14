Kuwait has maintained relatively good relations with Tehran under a foreign policy balancing ties with its larger neighbours. Photo: Bloomberg
Kuwait names first ambassador to Iran in over 6 years
- The appointment comes more than 6 years since Kuwait recalled its top envoy to Tehran in solidarity with Saudi Arabia
- The UAE is working to send an ambassador to Iran as it seeks to rebuild bridges following years of animosity, official says
