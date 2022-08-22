The leaders of the United States, Britain, France and Germany discussed efforts to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the White House said on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Biden, European allies discuss Iran as US weighs latest proposal to revive 2015 nuclear deal
- The leaders discussed ‘ongoing negotiations’ toward a deal, including the need to strengthen support for partners in the Middle East
- Tehran wants a clause ensuring the US ‘pay a price’ if it again withdrew, like in 2018 when then-US President Donald Trump backed out of the deal
