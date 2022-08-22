Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where a social and economic shift is reshaping the kingdom. Photo: Bloomberg
Saudi Arabia is booming – and this time it’s not just about the oil
- A social and economic shift is reshaping the kingdom, accelerated by ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s overhaul programme
- He is trying to curb a reliance on oil, and has relaxed restrictions on how men and women can mix – 10 years ago property owners wouldn’t even rent to women
