The ruins of the Beirut Port silos’ northern block that withstood a devastating port explosion two years ago collapsed. The smoldering structure fell over on Tuesday morning into a cloud of dust, leaving the southern block standing next to a pile of charred ruins. Photo: AP
Eight more grain silos collapse at Beirut port, just weeks after two-year anniversary blast

  • Silos toppled, succumbing to damage from a devastating 2020 explosion that killed more than 200 people. It is the third such collapse in a month
  • Crash sent a cloud of brown-grey dust billowing over the waterfront local television reported. There were no immediate reports of injuries

Agence France-Presse and Reuters

Updated: 3:40pm, 23 Aug, 2022

