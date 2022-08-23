The ruins of the Beirut Port silos’ northern block that withstood a devastating port explosion two years ago collapsed. The smoldering structure fell over on Tuesday morning into a cloud of dust, leaving the southern block standing next to a pile of charred ruins. Photo: AP
Eight more grain silos collapse at Beirut port, just weeks after two-year anniversary blast
- Silos toppled, succumbing to damage from a devastating 2020 explosion that killed more than 200 people. It is the third such collapse in a month
- Crash sent a cloud of brown-grey dust billowing over the waterfront local television reported. There were no immediate reports of injuries
