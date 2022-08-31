This photo released by the US Navy shows the Iranian Revolutionary Guard ship Shahid Bazair, left, towing a US Navy Saildrone Explorer in the Persian Gulf. Photo: AP
US Navy says it foiled Iranian attempt to capture sea drone in Persian Gulf

  • US Navy said sea drone was released after it deployed patrol boat and helicopter to location
  • While interception ended without incident, tensions remain high between Washington and Tehran

Bloomberg
Updated: 10:07am, 31 Aug, 2022

