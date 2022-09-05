Lebanese protesters in a yacht with an Arabic banner that reads “No compromises No waivers, No negligence, Our maritime resources belong to us,” during a demonstration demanding Lebanon’s right to its maritime oil and gas fields, in the southern marine border town of Naqoura, Lebanon on Sunday. Photo: AP
Lebanon flotilla rallies at Israel sea border ahead of maritime border dispute talks
- Lebanon and Israel, which have been officially at war since the latter’s creation in 1948, both claim an area of some 860 square km of the Mediterranean Sea
- ‘We are demanding our right to every inch of our waters,’ Aya Saleh, one of the protesters on a fishing boat, said
