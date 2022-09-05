A Palestinian holds a picture of slain Palestinian-American Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, during a candlelight event to condemn her killing. File photo: AP
Israeli army says soldier likely killed Al-Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh
- Military said the journalist was probably killed by a soldier, by mistake
- Senior official said military’s top legal officer will not launch criminal probe, meaning soldier and chain of command will not face punishment
