Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani in Tehran, Iran on Saturday. Photo: Iranian Foreign Ministry via AP
France, Germany and Britain press Iran to agree on renewed nuclear deal

  • The three European governments said in a joint statement on Saturday that Iran ‘has chosen not to seize this critical diplomatic opportunity’
  • Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said the statement was ‘unconstructive’

Agencies

Updated: 2:02am, 11 Sep, 2022

