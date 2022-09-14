Blom Bank in Beirut, Lebanon, where a group of depositors, including a woman with a toy gun, demanded access to their savings. Photo: EPA-EFE
Woman with toy gun grabs trapped savings from bank in Beirut
- Sali Hafez said she needed to fund her 23-year-old sister’s cancer treatment, but the bank said she could only have US$200 a month in Lebanese pounds
- Lebanon’s cash-strapped banks have imposed strict limits on withdrawals of foreign currency, tying up the savings of millions of people struggling to cope
