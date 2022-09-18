Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meet on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.
Türkiye seeks to be first Nato member to join China-led SCO
- Türkiye has been affiliated with Shanghai Cooperation Organisation since 2013, full membership would give the country renewed leverage against the West
- President Erdogan often cites disappointment, lack of solidarity within Nato and EU over security issues, mainly with Kurdish insurgents and Greece
