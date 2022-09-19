“People are here despite the rain for their children, for future generations,” she said, urging the Turkish government to take action. “They should save the family, they should save the children from this filth.”

The group held banners that read: “Protecting the family is a national security issue.”

LGBTQ parades have not been allowed in Türkiye since 2015.

Ahead of Sunday’s demonstration, the organisers circulated a video using images from past LGBTQ Pride marches in Türkiye. The video was included in the public service announcement list of Türkiye’s media watchdog.

The video and the demonstration prompted an outcry from LGBTQ associations and other rights groups. The organisers of Istanbul Pride called on the governor’s office to ban the event and authorities to take down the video, arguing they were hateful.

ILGA Europe, which works for LGBTQ equality, tweeted it was extremely concerned about the risks of violence.

“The Turkish state needs to uphold its constitutional obligation to protect all its citizens against hate and violence,” it said.

Amnesty International’s Türkiye office said public service announcements listing the event violated Turkey’s equality and non-discrimination principles.

