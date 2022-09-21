Activists said Mahsa Amini suffered a blow to the head in custody but this has not been confirmed by Iranian authorities. Photo: IranWire via Reuters
Protests spread in Iran after death of Mahsa Amini

  • Protests spread to 15 cities across Iran overnight over the death of the young woman Mahsa Amini
  • Amini died while being held by the morality police for violating the country’s Islamic dress code

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 5:12pm, 21 Sep, 2022

