An interview with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in New York on Thursday was cancelled after CNN journalist Christiane Amanpour refused to cover her hair. Photos: AFP
CNN interview with Iran president Ebrahim Raisi scrapped over headscarf demand
- News anchor Christiane Amanpour says she refused when an aide insisted she cover her hair because of ‘the situation in Iran’
- The country has been swept by hijab-burning protests since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after her arrest by the morality police
