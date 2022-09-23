Security vehicles torched in Iran amid growing protests over woman's death in ‘morality police’ cust

26 dead in Iran, arrests, in crackdown on violent unrest

  • State TV said 26 people had been killed since protests erupted following the funeral of Mahsa Amini who died after being arrested by Tehran morality police
  • A prominent activist and a journalist were arrested as protesters torched police stations and vehicles and the unrest showed no signs of abating

Agencies

Updated: 8:09pm, 23 Sep, 2022

