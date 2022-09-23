01:52
Security vehicles torched in Iran amid growing protests over woman's death in ‘morality police’ cust
26 dead in Iran, arrests, in crackdown on violent unrest
- State TV said 26 people had been killed since protests erupted following the funeral of Mahsa Amini who died after being arrested by Tehran morality police
- A prominent activist and a journalist were arrested as protesters torched police stations and vehicles and the unrest showed no signs of abating
