A banner with the image of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini during a demonstration denouncing her death outside the UN offices in Erbil, the capital of Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region, on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi: country must deal decisively with protests over custody death
- Protests have swept the country since the death of Mahsa Amini, a Kurdish woman detained by morality police enforcing hijab rules on women’s dress
- At least 35 people have been killed in the weeklong demonstrations, according to state television, with protests spreading to most of the country’s 31 provinces
