A banner with the image of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini during a demonstration denouncing her death outside the UN offices in Erbil, the capital of Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region, on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Middle East
Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi: country must deal decisively with protests over custody death

  • Protests have swept the country since the death of Mahsa Amini, a Kurdish woman detained by morality police enforcing hijab rules on women’s dress
  • At least 35 people have been killed in the weeklong demonstrations, according to state television, with protests spreading to most of the country’s 31 provinces

Reuters
Updated: 3:07am, 25 Sep, 2022

