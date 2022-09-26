Egyptian-born Sheikh Youssef al-Qaradawi, influential Sunni Muslim cleric, has died. Photo: EPA-EFE
Sheikh Qaradawi, Islamist champion of Arab revolts, critic of 9/11 attacks, dies at 96
- He was one of the most recognisable and influential Sunni Muslim clerics in the Arab world, whose prominence grew after the 2011 Arab spring uprisings
- He was often described as a moderate who strongly condemned the 9/11 attacks in the US, but he also sanctioned violence in causes he favoured
Egyptian-born Sheikh Youssef al-Qaradawi, influential Sunni Muslim cleric, has died. Photo: EPA-EFE