Women burn headscarves during a protest over the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in Iran, in the Kurdish-controlled city of Qamishli, Syria. Photo: Reuters
Iranian lawmaker calls female protesters ‘prostitutes’ for removing headscarves

  • Mahmoud Nabavian, a hard-line legislator from Tehran, suggested removing the hijab, or headscarf, was akin to being naked in public to attract male attention
  • Iranian women have removed their headscarves in protest or cut their hair in public to show solidarity with the demonstrators following the death of Mahsa Amini

Associated Press

Updated: 9:17pm, 27 Sep, 2022

