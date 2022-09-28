People take part in a protest in Madrid, Spain, in support of anti-regime protests in Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini. Photo: Reuters
Iran crackdown on protesters – arrests late president’s daughter for ‘inciting rioters’
- Dozens of people have been killed in nightly demonstrations after Mahsa Amini, 22, died in custody after being arrested for allegedly not wearing a headscarf
- Faezeh Hashemi, ex-MP daughter of Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, co-founder of the Islamic Republic, is one of many high-profile Iranians supporting the protests
