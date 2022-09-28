People take part in a protest in Madrid, Spain, in support of anti-regime protests in Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini. Photo: Reuters
People take part in a protest in Madrid, Spain, in support of anti-regime protests in Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini. Photo: Reuters
Middle East
World /  Middle East

Iran crackdown on protesters – arrests late president’s daughter for ‘inciting rioters’

  • Dozens of people have been killed in nightly demonstrations after Mahsa Amini, 22, died in custody after being arrested for allegedly not wearing a headscarf
  • Faezeh Hashemi, ex-MP daughter of Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, co-founder of the Islamic Republic, is one of many high-profile Iranians supporting the protests

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:26pm, 28 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
People take part in a protest in Madrid, Spain, in support of anti-regime protests in Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini. Photo: Reuters
People take part in a protest in Madrid, Spain, in support of anti-regime protests in Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE