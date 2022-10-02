Anti-government protesters gather in Tahrir Square in Baghdad, Iraq on Saturday during a demonstration marking the third anniversary of the 2019 anti-government protests. Photo: dpa
Dozens injured as thousands of Iraqis mark third anniversary of nationwide protests
- The protests come as Iraq has been mired in political paralysis since elections in October last year that have failed to bring in a leader or government
- Protesters were heard chanting ‘the people demand the fall of the regime’, as thousands demonstrated in Baghdad’s Tahrir Square
