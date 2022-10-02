Protesters block a road during a protest over the death of young Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, who died last week after being arrested in Tehran for not wearing her hijab appropriately, in Tehran, Iran on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE/STR
Middle East
Iran students continue protest over crackdown since Mahsa Amini death, global demonstrations held in solidarity

  • Protests have been held nightly for more than two weeks, despite a bloody crackdown that a rights group says has claimed more than 80 lives
  • It is the bloodiest unrest in Iran since a crackdown on demonstrations in November 2019 over a sudden hike in fuel prices killed at least 304 people

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 10:57am, 2 Oct, 2022

