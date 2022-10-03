Protesters in Tehran, Iran run away as security forces throw tear gas during a protest on Sunday over the death of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, who died last week after being arrested in Tehran for not wearing her hijab appropriately. Photo: EPA-EFE
At least 92 killed in Iran’s Mahsa Amini protests, human rights group says
- Kurdish Iranian Amini, 22, died on September 16 after she was arrested for allegedly breaching rules requiring women to wear head coverings
- Solidarity rallies with Iranian women have been held worldwide, with demonstrations in more than 150 cities on Saturday
