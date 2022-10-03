Khalil Awawdeh, a Palestinian prisoner on a hunger strike, at Asaf Harofeh Hospital in Be’er Ya’akov, Israel on August 24. Israeli rights group HaMoked said on Sunday that Israel is holding nearly 800 Palestinians without trial or charge in so-called administrative detention. Photo: AP
Israel is holding nearly 800 Palestinians without trial, rights group claims
- The group, HaMoked, which gathers figures from Israeli prison authorities, said 798 Palestinians are currently being held in so-called administrative detention
- Under the practice, prisoners can be held for months, do not know the charges against them and are not granted access to the evidence against them
