US national security adviser Jake Sullivan at the White House in Washington. Photo: Reuters
US and Turkish officials discuss Ukraine and Nato in unannounced meeting
- US national security adviser Jake Sullivan met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s chief adviser Ibrahim Kalin in Istanbul on Sunday
- The two officials discussed ‘progress on Nato accession for Finland and Sweden’ and Russia’s annexation of Ukrainian territory, the White House said
