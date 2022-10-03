US national security adviser Jake Sullivan at the White House in Washington. Photo: Reuters
US national security adviser Jake Sullivan at the White House in Washington. Photo: Reuters
Middle East
World /  Middle East

US and Turkish officials discuss Ukraine and Nato in unannounced meeting

  • US national security adviser Jake Sullivan met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s chief adviser Ibrahim Kalin in Istanbul on Sunday
  • The two officials discussed ‘progress on Nato accession for Finland and Sweden’ and Russia’s annexation of Ukrainian territory, the White House said

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:37am, 3 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
US national security adviser Jake Sullivan at the White House in Washington. Photo: Reuters
US national security adviser Jake Sullivan at the White House in Washington. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE