Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman has a meeting with officials at the defence ministry headquarters in Jeddah in September. Photo: Saudi Press Agency via AFP
As PM, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has immunity in Jamal Khashoggi lawsuit, his lawyers say
- The royal, who is facing a US lawsuit over the journalist’s killing in 2018, was appointed prime minister by his father, the king, last week
- Khashoggi was killed and dismembered by Saudi agents in an operation which US intelligence believed was ordered by Prince Mohammed
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman has a meeting with officials at the defence ministry headquarters in Jeddah in September. Photo: Saudi Press Agency via AFP