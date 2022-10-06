02:31
Schoolgirls without headscarves chase male official from campus as protests continue in Iran
Iran schoolgirls join protests over Mahsa Amini death as classrooms stage rebellions
- Iranian schoolgirls have come to the fore in protests over Mahsa Amini, who died while in the custody of morality police
- Students have removed their hijabs and staged sporadic rallies in defiance of a lethal crackdown by Iran’s security forces
