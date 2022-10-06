Schoolgirls without headscarves chase male official from campus as protests continue in Iran

02:31

Schoolgirls without headscarves chase male official from campus as protests continue in Iran

Schoolgirls without headscarves chase male official from campus as protests continue in Iran

Iran
World /  Middle East

Iran schoolgirls join protests over Mahsa Amini death as classrooms stage rebellions

  • Iranian schoolgirls have come to the fore in protests over Mahsa Amini, who died while in the custody of morality police
  • Students have removed their hijabs and staged sporadic rallies in defiance of a lethal crackdown by Iran’s security forces

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 11:56am, 6 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Schoolgirls without headscarves chase male official from campus as protests continue in Iran

02:31

Schoolgirls without headscarves chase male official from campus as protests continue in Iran

Schoolgirls without headscarves chase male official from campus as protests continue in Iran

READ FULL ARTICLE