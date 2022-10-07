A member of the European Parliament, Oscar-winning actors and women and girls around the world are publicly cutting their hair to protest the death of an Iranian woman who was in custody after violating a dress code. The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after being arrested by Iran’s “morality police” for not properly covering her hair triggered a wave of unrest and women-led demonstrations in a show of solidarity. Swedish politician Abir Al-Sahlani cut her hair while addressing the European Parliament during a debate. “Until the women of Iran are free, we are going to stand with you”, Al-Sahlani said while cutting her hair. “Women, life, freedom”. French screen and music stars, including actors Marion Cotillard and Juliette Binoche, filmed themselves chopping off locks of their hair in a video posted Wednesday. “For freedom”, Binoche said. State television suggested at least 41 people had been killed in the demonstrations as of September 24, and there has been no update from Iran’s government since. The disappearance and death of a 16-year-old Iranian girl added further fuel to the protests that have rocked Iran for almost three weeks. Nika Shakarami went missing on September 20 after joining demonstrations against the death earlier that month of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, her aunt Atash Shakarami told BBC Persian in an Oct. 5 report. Amini had fallen into a coma while in custody of the so-called morality police and later died, triggering nationwide protests against religious and social restrictions, especially on women, that have swept the country. The protests have become one of the largest feminist uprisings in the history of the modern Middle East. At least 154 people, including children, have been killed since protests began, Oslo-based Iran Human Rights has reported. Iran’s state TV reported a total 41 dead, including protesters and members of the security forces, on September 24. Ten days after Shakarami disappeared, her family identified her body at a detention centre morgue in Tehran, her aunt said, adding they were only allowed to see her face for a few seconds. Nika’s last message was to a friend saying she was being chased by security forces, she said. Schoolgirls join Iran’s protests as classrooms stage rebellions Shakarami’s family transferred her body to her father’s hometown of Khorramabad in the west of Iran, but security forces took it and buried it elsewhere, BBC Persian reported, citing an unidentified source. Bloomberg News was not able to independently verify the accounts. Hundreds gathered in Khorramabad cemetery to protest her death, the report said. Videos on social media appeared to show demonstrators gathered there chanting “death to the dictator,” though Bloomberg News could not independently verify them. School Girls Join Iran’s Protests as Classrooms Stage Rebellions The Tehran Prosecutor’s Office said Shakarami was thrown from the top of a building during an incident “unrelated to the recent riots,” in comments carried by the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency. It added that an autopsy showed multiple fractures but no bullet wounds. Eight people have been arrested in connection to her death, semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.