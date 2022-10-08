A placard with a picture of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini is held up at a protest in Berlin, Germany in September. Photo: AP
Iran says Mahsa Amini died of illness rather than ‘blows’, as protests rage on
- The country’s Forensic Organisation says the young woman’s death was related to ‘surgery for a brain tumour at the age of eight’
- Amini’s death soon after her arrest by the morality police trigged a huge wave of demonstrations in which dozens of protesters have been killed
A placard with a picture of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini is held up at a protest in Berlin, Germany in September. Photo: AP