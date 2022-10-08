Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi speaks to female students during a ceremony marking the beginning of the academic year, at the Al-Alzahra University in Tehran on October 8. According to Iranian presidency, Raisi said that Iranian professors and students will not let enemies reach to the goal again the country pointing to recent protests in Iran. Photo: EPA-EFE
Iran’s female students tell president to ‘get lost’ as protests enter fourth week
- Students at the all-female Alzahra University in Tehran chanted ‘get lost’, according to activists, as Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi visited the campus
- Nationwide protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini have marked the biggest challenge to Iran’s clerical leaders in years
