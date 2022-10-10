Mourners take a last look at the body of Omar Asaad during his funeral in the West Bank village of Jiljiliya, north of Ramallah on January 13. Photo: AP
Israel pays settlement to family of dead Palestinian-American detainee Omar Asaad
- Asaad, 78, had lived in the US for four decades. He died after he was detained by Israeli troops in January who left him in an abandoned building
- Israel’s Defence Ministry said it agreed to pay the family 500,000 shekels, or about US$141,000
Mourners take a last look at the body of Omar Asaad during his funeral in the West Bank village of Jiljiliya, north of Ramallah on January 13. Photo: AP