Mourners take a last look at the body of Omar Asaad during his funeral in the West Bank village of Jiljiliya, north of Ramallah on January 13. Photo: AP
Israel pays settlement to family of dead Palestinian-American detainee Omar Asaad

  • Asaad, 78, had lived in the US for four decades. He died after he was detained by Israeli troops in January who left him in an abandoned building
  • Israel’s Defence Ministry said it agreed to pay the family 500,000 shekels, or about US$141,000

Associated Press
Updated: 3:02am, 10 Oct, 2022

