Iranian demonstrators take to the streets in Tehran during a protest for Mahsa Amini, days after she died in police custody. Photo: TNS
Iran protests spread to vital oil industry as government cracks down

  • Students have played a key role in the demonstrations over the death of Mahsa Amini in morality police custody – now reports say refinery workers are joining in
  • A combination of mass protests and strikes by oil workers and bazaar merchants had helped sweep the clergy to power in the Iranian revolution four decades ago

Reuters
Updated: 3:39am, 11 Oct, 2022

