A picture obtained by AFP outside Iran shows a woman walking without a head scarf in the heart of the Iranian capital Tehran, on October 11, 2022. Photo: AFP
Protests over Mahsa Amini’s death reach 19 cities in Iran despite internet disruption
- Iranians keep up anti-government protests despite an increasingly deadly state crackdown
- Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei again accused Iran’s ‘enemies’ of stoking the demonstrations
A picture obtained by AFP outside Iran shows a woman walking without a head scarf in the heart of the Iranian capital Tehran, on October 11, 2022. Photo: AFP