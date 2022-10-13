A picture obtained by AFP outside Iran shows a woman walking without a head scarf in the heart of the Iranian capital Tehran, on October 11, 2022. Photo: AFP
A picture obtained by AFP outside Iran shows a woman walking without a head scarf in the heart of the Iranian capital Tehran, on October 11, 2022. Photo: AFP
Iran
World /  Middle East

Protests over Mahsa Amini’s death reach 19 cities in Iran despite internet disruption

  • Iranians keep up anti-government protests despite an increasingly deadly state crackdown
  • Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei again accused Iran’s ‘enemies’ of stoking the demonstrations

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 10:50am, 13 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A picture obtained by AFP outside Iran shows a woman walking without a head scarf in the heart of the Iranian capital Tehran, on October 11, 2022. Photo: AFP
A picture obtained by AFP outside Iran shows a woman walking without a head scarf in the heart of the Iranian capital Tehran, on October 11, 2022. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE