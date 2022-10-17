A workshop in Tehran’s Evin prison in Iran following a fire on Sunday. Photo: Koosha Mahshid Falahi / Mizan News Agency via AP
A workshop in Tehran’s Evin prison in Iran following a fire on Sunday. Photo: Koosha Mahshid Falahi / Mizan News Agency via AP
EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell demands Iran be transparent about prison fire

  • ‘We expect maximum transparency on the situation,’ Borrell said on Twitter, noting that the Iranian authorities are responsible for the lives of all Evin prison detainees
  • Authorities have so far provided few details on what prompted the fire at the weekend, in which four people died and dozens were injured

dpa
Updated: 2:26am, 17 Oct, 2022

