A workshop in Tehran’s Evin prison in Iran following a fire on Sunday. Photo: Koosha Mahshid Falahi / Mizan News Agency via AP
EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell demands Iran be transparent about prison fire
- ‘We expect maximum transparency on the situation,’ Borrell said on Twitter, noting that the Iranian authorities are responsible for the lives of all Evin prison detainees
- Authorities have so far provided few details on what prompted the fire at the weekend, in which four people died and dozens were injured
