Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi competing in South Korea on Sunday. Photo: via AFP
Worry grows for Iran athlete Elnaz Rekabi who competed without her hijab
- 33-year-old medallist had been taking part in South Korea climbing event but did not wear Iran’s compulsory headscarf in Sunday’s final
- There are reports Rekabi left Seoul early, at a time Iran is still seeing protests sparked by death of Mahsa Amini, detained over her clothing
