Saad Ibrahim Almadi with his son, Ibrahim. Photo: Ibrahim Almadi via Twitter
Saudi Arabia sentenced US citizen to 16 years in jail over tweets, family says
- Saad Ibrahim Almadi, 72, was visiting relatives in the kingdom when he was arrested for social media posts he made while in the US
- If the sentence is carried out, the retiree will be 87 upon his release and barred from returning home to the US until the age of 104
