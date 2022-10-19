Saad Ibrahim Almadi with his son, Ibrahim. Photo: Ibrahim Almadi via Twitter
Saad Ibrahim Almadi with his son, Ibrahim. Photo: Ibrahim Almadi via Twitter
Saudi Arabia sentenced US citizen to 16 years in jail over tweets, family says

  • Saad Ibrahim Almadi, 72, was visiting relatives in the kingdom when he was arrested for social media posts he made while in the US
  • If the sentence is carried out, the retiree will be 87 upon his release and barred from returning home to the US until the age of 104

Associated Press
Updated: 3:01am, 19 Oct, 2022

