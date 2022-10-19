Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi competing during the women boulder finals of the Asian Championships of the IFSC in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: AFP
Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi greeted as hero after competing without hijab

  • Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi has landed back in her home country after her sudden disappearance at the Asian Championships in Seoul
  • In Sunday’s final in South Korea, Rekabi had caused a stir because she competed without wearing a hijab, or Islamic headscarf

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 4:07pm, 19 Oct, 2022

