Iranian women shout slogans during a demonstration outside the Iranian consulate in Istanbul, Saturday, October 22, 2022. Photo: AP
Iranians go on strike as Mahsa Amini protests enter sixth week

  • Shopkeepers and factory employees refused to work on Saturday in support of the nationwide protests, despite crackdown that has killed at least 122 people
  • The death of Amini, after her arrest for allegedly breaching Iran’s strict dress code for women, fuelled the biggest protests in the Islamic republic for years

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:01am, 23 Oct, 2022

