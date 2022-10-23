Iranian women shout slogans during a demonstration outside the Iranian consulate in Istanbul, Saturday, October 22, 2022. Photo: AP
Iranians go on strike as Mahsa Amini protests enter sixth week
- Shopkeepers and factory employees refused to work on Saturday in support of the nationwide protests, despite crackdown that has killed at least 122 people
- The death of Amini, after her arrest for allegedly breaching Iran’s strict dress code for women, fuelled the biggest protests in the Islamic republic for years
Iranian women shout slogans during a demonstration outside the Iranian consulate in Istanbul, Saturday, October 22, 2022. Photo: AP