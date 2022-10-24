A UN peacekeeper vehicle drives near the Lebanese-Israeli border in southern Lebanon on October 11. Photo: Reuters
Israeli court gives green light to Lebanon maritime deal with signing set for Thursday
- The agreement sets a border between Lebanese and Israeli waters and establishes a mechanism for both countries to get royalties from an offshore gas field
- ‘I think this is really great development, a historic agreement between two enemy countries,’ said US mediator Amos Hochstein
