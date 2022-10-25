JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said geopolitical uncertainties were among the biggest concerns facing the global economy right now, far outweighing the risk of recession. “The most important thing is the geopolitics around Russia and Ukraine, America and China, relationships of the Western world,” Dimon said at Saudi Arabia’s Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh on Tuesday. “That to me would be far more concerning than whether there’s a mild or slightly severe recession.” A recession is not the most important thing we think about, he said. “We’ll manage right through that.” Ukraine rejects Russia’s claims of ‘dirty bomb’ provocation For Dimon, this year’s event will be his first after he and other senior Western executives bailed on the conference in 2018 following the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi, a dissident Saudi journalist. Dimon later said pulling out “achieved nothing.” Dimon also said Riyadh and Washington will be able to work through their recent tensions, while warning against what he referred to as America’s “everything our way” policy. “I can’t imagine any allies agreeing on everything,” Dimon said. “They will work it through and I’m comfortable folks on both sides are working through and these countries will remain allies going forward.” “The American policy doesn’t have to be: ‘Everything our way.’” While an escalating dispute over an OPEC+ decision to cut oil production risks causing lasting damage to political relations between the US and Saudi Arabia, Wall Street seems unfazed. JPMorgan is expanding in Saudi Arabia. “It’s a blip,” Saudi Arabia’s Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih told global executives, investors and Saudi government officials at the conference. “In the long term we’re solid allies,” said Falih, a former energy minister and ex-chairman of oil giant Aramco. “We’re close and we’re going to get over this recent spat that I think was unwarranted and it was a misunderstanding hopefully.” Biden to release 15 million barrels from oil reserve in response to Opec+ cut He cited strong ties in the corporate world, in education and in terms of people-to-people relations. Dimon and Goldman Sachs Inc.’s David Solomon are among US finance chiefs attending Riyadh’s glittering investment summit this week, a showcase for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Meanwhile, the White House is escalating a war of words, with Joe Biden threatening “consequences” for the kingdom for its role in slashing crude output despite US objections.