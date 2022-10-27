A large number of people walk to the cemetery where Mahsa Amini is buried in Saqez, in Iran’s Kurdistan province, on Wednesday. Photo: TNS
Iran security forces open fire as thousands mourn Mahsa Amini
- Protesters massed to mark 40 days since the death of the young woman after her arrest by morality police for allegedly breaching the Islamic dress code
- Despite heightened security measures, nearly 10,000 people poured into Amini’s hometown to visit her grave at the end of the traditional mourning period
