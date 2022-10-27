A bullet hole in a wall at the Shah Cheragh Shrine in Shiraz, Iran, where the attack occurred on Wednesday evening. Photo: Reuters
A bullet hole in a wall at the Shah Cheragh Shrine in Shiraz, Iran, where the attack occurred on Wednesday evening. Photo: Reuters
Iran
World /  Middle East

Islamic State claims Iran shrine attack as thousands turn out for protests

  • At least 15 people killed in an attack on a shrine in Iran’s southern city of Shiraz, which state media described as a terrorist act
  • Wednesday’s attack came as Iran has been rocked by street protests since the death of Mahsa Amini last month

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:28pm, 27 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A bullet hole in a wall at the Shah Cheragh Shrine in Shiraz, Iran, where the attack occurred on Wednesday evening. Photo: Reuters
A bullet hole in a wall at the Shah Cheragh Shrine in Shiraz, Iran, where the attack occurred on Wednesday evening. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE