A bullet hole in a wall at the Shah Cheragh Shrine in Shiraz, Iran, where the attack occurred on Wednesday evening. Photo: Reuters
Islamic State claims Iran shrine attack as thousands turn out for protests
- At least 15 people killed in an attack on a shrine in Iran’s southern city of Shiraz, which state media described as a terrorist act
- Wednesday’s attack came as Iran has been rocked by street protests since the death of Mahsa Amini last month
