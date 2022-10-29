Qatar is evicting thousands of migrant workers from buildings before the football World Cup begins. Photo: Reuters
Qatar evicts hundreds of migrant workers – casts shadow over football World Cup
- Government says buildings are ‘uninhabitable’ and proper notice is given. Residents say most of the evicted work for low wages low and cannot afford rent
- Migrants, mostly from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, the Philippines and African nations, make up about 80 per cent of Qatar’s 2.8 million population
