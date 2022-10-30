A man in the Iranian capital Tehran reads a copy of the Hammihan newspaper, on October 30, featuring on its cover a headline mentioning the statement by the Tehran journalists’ association, criticising the detention by authorities of two journalists, Niloufar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi (drawing on cover), who according to local media, helped publicise the case of Masha Amini. Photo: AFP
As Iran’s protests enter 7th week, students defy ultimatum despite crackdown across country
- Students, ignoring warnings by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards that nationwide protests must end by Sunday, have faced tear gas, beatings and gunfire from riot police
- Clashes at dozens of universities across Iran and threats of a tougher crackdown indicate that protests are entering a more violent phase
