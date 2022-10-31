At age 73, Benjamin Netanyahu is contesting his fifth election in less than four years on Tuesday. Photo: dpa
Israel’s Netanyahu plots return to power with far right alliance
- Israel on Tuesday holds an unprecedented fifth election in less than four years with former premier Benjamin Netanyahu vying for a comeback
- Once deemed a pariah in Israel’s political arena, extreme-right leader Itamar Ben-Gvir may play a decisive role in the election
