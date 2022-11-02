Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the Knesset in June 2021. Photo: AP
Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the Knesset in June 2021. Photo: AP
Israel
World /  Middle East

Benjamin Netanyahu poised for comeback in Israel election, exit polls show

  • The ex-prime minister’s bloc appears headed for a narrow majority, after a strong showing by his far-right allies
  • Israel’s fifth election in less than four years exasperated many voters, but turnout was nonetheless reported at the highest levels since 1999

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:33am, 2 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the Knesset in June 2021. Photo: AP
Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the Knesset in June 2021. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE