Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the Knesset in June 2021. Photo: AP
Benjamin Netanyahu poised for comeback in Israel election, exit polls show
- The ex-prime minister’s bloc appears headed for a narrow majority, after a strong showing by his far-right allies
- Israel’s fifth election in less than four years exasperated many voters, but turnout was nonetheless reported at the highest levels since 1999
