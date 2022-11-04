An Iranian cleric walks past a mural during an anti-US rally marking the 43rd anniversary of the US Embassy takeover. Photo: EPA-EFE
Iran’s Raisi ridicules President Biden as country celebrates 1979 US embassy takeover amid protests
- ‘Don’t worry, we’re gonna free Iran. They’re gonna free themselves pretty soon’, Biden had said as he campaigned for midterm elections in the US
- ‘The US says it wants to free Iran, but I must tell you that Iran liberated itself 43 years ago and will no longer submit to you’, Raisi responded
