Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Foreign Minister of Qatar, has critised Germany for what he says are “double standards”. Photo: dpa
Fuel vs football: Qatar slams Germany for double standards amid human rights criticisms
- German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser criticised the Gulf state’s selection as World Cup host, echoing the West’s concerns about migrant workers and rights
- As the country is a key global producer of gas, Germany has attempted to secure supplies, prompting accusations of hypocrisy from Qatar’s foreign minister
Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Foreign Minister of Qatar, has critised Germany for what he says are “double standards”. Photo: dpa