Last week, Iran said it tested the Ghaem-100, its first three-stage space launch vehicle, which would be able to place satellites in an orbit. Photo: AFP
Last week, Iran said it tested the Ghaem-100, its first three-stage space launch vehicle, which would be able to place satellites in an orbit. Photo: AFP
Iran
World /  Middle East

Iran says it has built hypersonic ballistic missile

  • Iran says its new weapon targets anti-missile defence systems and represents a ‘major generational leap’
  • Hypersonic weapons can move at five times the speed of sound, which makes them difficult to intercept

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:02pm, 10 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Last week, Iran said it tested the Ghaem-100, its first three-stage space launch vehicle, which would be able to place satellites in an orbit. Photo: AFP
Last week, Iran said it tested the Ghaem-100, its first three-stage space launch vehicle, which would be able to place satellites in an orbit. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE