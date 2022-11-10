Last week, Iran said it tested the Ghaem-100, its first three-stage space launch vehicle, which would be able to place satellites in an orbit. Photo: AFP
Iran says it has built hypersonic ballistic missile
- Iran says its new weapon targets anti-missile defence systems and represents a ‘major generational leap’
- Hypersonic weapons can move at five times the speed of sound, which makes them difficult to intercept
Last week, Iran said it tested the Ghaem-100, its first three-stage space launch vehicle, which would be able to place satellites in an orbit. Photo: AFP